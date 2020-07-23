Media player
How long does it take to get to Mars - and why is it so difficult?
Why are there so many attempts to get to Mars at the moment - including UAE's Hope mission and Nasa's Perseverance Rover?
Well, summer 2020 is a popular time for missions to the red planet because of the way the planets align - but how long does it take to get there?
Landing on Mars is known as the "seven minutes of terror", and there are lots of reasons why.
Here BBC Science Correspondent Laura Foster explains how long it takes to get there and why it's so difficult.
23 Jul 2020
