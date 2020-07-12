Saving one of the world's rarest antelope
They used to be a fairly common sight on the Kenya-Somalia border, but in recent years the number of hirola, or Hunter's antelope, has dropped to fewer than 500 in the wild.

They are now listed at critical risk of extinction.

Abdullahi Hussein Ali has launched a conservation programme to help save them.

He spoke to BBC Africa’s What’s New?

