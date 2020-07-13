Goodall: 'Great hope' chimpanzees can survive

Video

Wild chimpanzees are under threat from deforestation and the bushmeat trade and some have made dire prediction the whole species could disappear.

But the British primatologist and anthropologist Dr Jane Goodall, who began studying the animals 60 years ago, believes there are now grounds for optimism.

The Jane Goodall Institute is using scince and technology to improve its conservation work around chimpanzees.

She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "I have great hope, but we don't have long to do it."

Humans were now finding new ways to live with nature and nature was resilient, taking back some of the land that had been lost, she said.

