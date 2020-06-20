What has Greta Thunberg been doing in lockdown?
The Swedish environmental activist spoke to the BBC about how she's been spending the last few months.

There was no compulsory lockdown in Sweden, unlike the measures seen elsewhere in Europe. But in line with government advice, most people took to voluntary social distancing and working from home.

  • 20 Jun 2020
