Giant space chamber installed in Oxfordshire
The largest vessel in the UK to test spacecraft has just been installed at the National Satellite Test Facility (NSTF) in Oxfordshire. The 98-tonne, 16m-by-8m chamber is so big, it was brought to the Harwell complex in segments and then assembled in place. The vessel will check the readiness of spacecraft for flight by putting them in vacuum conditions and at temperatures that range from -180C to +100C. This timelapse shows the assembly of the segments on site at the NSTF.
Read more: Giant space chamber installed in Oxfordshire
Video credit: STFC/RAL Space
17 Jun 2020
