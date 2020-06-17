Road convoy moves giant space chamber

Video

The largest vessel in the UK to test spacecraft has just been installed at the National Satellite Test Facility (NSTF) in Oxfordshire. Manufactured in Italy, the 16m-by-8m thermal-vacuum chamber was brought into Portsmouth and then moved in segments along Britain's motorway network. The vessel will simulate conditions in space to enable manufacturers to check whether their satellites are ready for launch.

Video credit: STFC/RAL Space