How honeybees perform queen duets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How honeybees perform queen duets

Scientists have decoded honeybee queens' "tooting and quacking" duets in the hive.

Using highly sensitive vibration detectors, they found that worker bees make new queens by sealing eggs inside special cells with wax and feeding them royal jelly.

The queens quack when ready to emerge.

  • 16 Jun 2020
Go to next video: How bumble bees trick plants into flowering early