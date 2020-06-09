How the Planet company pictures Earth each day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the Planet company pictures Earth each day

San Francisco's Planet company flies more Earth-imaging spacecraft than anyone else. Its small Dove satellites scan the Earth's surface at 3.7m resolution every day. Its SkySat spacecraft see all features larger than 50cm across. This animation shows how the spacecraft are organised in orbit. Video courtesy of Planet Labs Inc.

Read more: Planet's satellites aim for still sharper view of Earth

  • 09 Jun 2020