Hugs and handshakes in space
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hugs and handshakes in space

Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have floated into the ISS and were welcomed by the US and Russian crew.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 May 2020