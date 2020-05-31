Watch: Astronaut capsule docks with space station
SpaceX Nasa Mission: Astronaut capsule docks with ISS

US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have docked with the International Space Station (ISS), after a 19-hour journey.

The men will have to wait for leak and pressure checks to be completed before they can safely disembark and join the Russian and American crew already on the ISS.

  • 31 May 2020
