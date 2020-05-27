SpaceX set for landmark launch
SpaceX set for landmark launch

What is SpaceX? How does it make money?

The company is set to make history as, alongside Nasa, it sends two astronauts to the International Space Station - the first time a private company has done this.

Science correspondent Laura Foster takes a closer look at the company's aims.

