Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SpaceX launch: What is SpaceX and why is it working with Nasa?
What is SpaceX? How does it make money?
The company is set to make history as, alongside Nasa, it send two astronauts to the International Space Station - the first time a private company has done this.
The launch from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida is scheduled for 16:33 local time (20:33 GMT / 21:33).
Science correspondent Laura Foster takes a closer look at the company's aims.
-
27 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-52809202/spacex-launch-what-is-spacex-and-why-is-it-working-with-nasaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window