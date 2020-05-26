Impact angle made 'dinosaur asteroid' more lethal

Media player
Impact angle made 'dinosaur asteroid' particularly lethal
A clear picture is emerging of why the asteroid that struck Earth 66 million years ago was so catastrophic. The space object, which wiped out 75% of all species including the dinosaurs, hit the worst possible place on the planet and - according to new research - at the most lethal angle. Investigations at the crater site, together with computer simulations, suggest the impactor dug into the crust at an inclination of up to 60 degrees. This exacerbated the climatic fallout. Imperial College London's Prof Gareth Collins spoke to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
26 May 2020
