Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to find a meteorite in Antarctica
Virtually all the meteorites ever found have been found in Antarctica. Every year small teams venture out on the ice to try and recover these ancient rocks. Some meteorites hold crucial clues to the origins of the solar system.
This year an astronaut joined the search, as the BBC's Chief Environment correspondent, Justin Rowlatt, discovered when he visited Antarctica earlier this year.
-
23 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window