Video
Flowing mud does strange things on Mars
Scientists have made a surprising discovery about Mars by playing with mucky fluids in the laboratory.
An international team of researchers wondered how volcanoes that spew mud instead of molten rock might look on the Red Planet compared with their counterparts here on Earth.
In these chamber experiments, the simulated Martian mud flows are seen to behave a bit like boiling toothpaste.
18 May 2020
