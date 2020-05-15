Meet the people who could change the way we live
Involving more than 100 members of the public, representing all parts of the UK, the assembly members have been asked to look at how the UK can cut greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero by 2050.

The first meetings took place in Birmingham - but were then moved online after the coronavirus lockdown.

Our science correspondent Rebecca Morelle has been following four of the assembly members throughout the process.

