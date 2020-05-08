Look around you

Video

With the lockdown prompting people to change their habits, many may be taking more notice of the natural world.

The BBC's Security Correspondent Frank Gardner is also president of the British Trust for Ornithology.

He takes us with him on his daily exercise to see five of the most familiar sights.

