Five things to spot on your daily exercise
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Five natural beauties to see on your daily exercise

With the lockdown prompting people to change their habits, many may be taking more notice of the natural world.

The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner is also president of the British Trust for Ornithology.

He takes us with him on his daily exercise to see five of the most familiar sights.

  • 08 May 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus and climate change a ‘double crisis’