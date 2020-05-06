Coronavirus and climate change a ‘double crisis’
Activists are warning that the world is now facing a "double crisis" because of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

Many campaigners have had to cancel or postpone their work because of lockdowns worldwide.

However, some say now is a big opportunity to spread their message in a different way.

Video journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin

  • 06 May 2020
