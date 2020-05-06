Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus and climate change a ‘double crisis’
Activists are warning that the world is now facing a "double crisis" because of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
Many campaigners have had to cancel or postpone their work because of lockdowns worldwide.
However, some say now is a big opportunity to spread their message in a different way.
Video journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin
-
06 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-52508829/coronavirus-and-climate-change-a-double-crisisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window