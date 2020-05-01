How microplastics are transported into the deep

Video

Scientists have conducted tank experiments to demonstrate how underwater avalanches, or turbidity currents, could take microplastics into the deep. The tests, conducted at the Eurotank flume laboratories, Utrecht University, showed how plastic particles can become entrained in the sediment as it heads downslope in a submarine canyon.

Video courtesy of Dr Florian Pohl, Department of Earth Sciences, Durham University

