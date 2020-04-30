Media player
Greenland ice loss captured by space laser
The US space agency Nasa has flown two high-resolution laser altimeters over the poles to track the changing shape of their ice sheets. The data from these two satellite, IceSat and IceSat-2, has now been tied together to show the trend - of predominantly mass loss - from 2003 to 2019, a period of 16 years. This video shows where most change has occurred in Greenland.
30 Apr 2020
