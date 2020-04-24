Media player
Hubble looks back in time 12.6 billion years
Experts have created a spectacular visualisation of the "Hubble Ultra Deep Field" - one of the deepest optical images of the Universe ever taken.
It was assembled for the 30th anniversary of the space telescope's launch.
The visualisation appears in the BBC Two programme: Hubble: The Wonders of Space Revealed". This is being broadcast on the channel at 2100 BST, 24 April.
Read more: Hubble telescope's Universe revealed in 3D
24 Apr 2020
