Hubble's Pillars of Creation revealed in 3D

Video

A spectacular 3D visualisation of Hubble's most iconic image - the "Pillars of Creation" - has been created.

It is based on data from the Hubble Space Telescope, along with other observatories.

The visualisation appears in the BBC Two programme: Hubble: The Wonders of Space Revealed". This is being broadcast on the channel at 2100 BST, 24 April.

Read more: Hubble telescope's Universe revealed in 3D