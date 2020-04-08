Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pink supermoon seen around the world
Stargazers have enjoyed a so-called pink supermoon in the night skies around the world.
April's supermoon is the third of the year, following the worm moon in March. The name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, rather than because the colour of the moon is noticeably different.
08 Apr 2020
