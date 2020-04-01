Antarctic tree roots from the time of the dinosaurs

Video

Scientists drilling off the coast of West Antarctica have found the fossil remains of forests that grew in the region 90 million years ago - in the time of the dinosaurs.

Their analysis of the material indicates the continent back then would have been as warm as parts of Europe are today but that global sea levels would have been over 100m higher than at present.

In this X-ray (Computed Tomography) movie looking through a core of seafloor sediments, it's possible to see the ancient root material (green).

More: 'Dinosaurs walked through Antarctic rainforests'

Video courtesy of the Alfred Wegener Institute.