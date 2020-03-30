How to make an igloo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Learning how to make an igloo in the Antarctic

Glaciologists have described Thwaites Glacier as the "most important" glacier in the world, the "riskiest" glacier, even the "doomsday" glacier.

Scientists from the UK and US are studying the glacier's changes as part of the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration.

The BBC's chief environment correspondent Justin Rowlatt visited the project.

During his trip, he also learnt how to make an igloo.

  • 30 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Why is the 'doomsday glacier' melting so rapidly?