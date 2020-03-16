Media player
Landslides 'pose tsunami risk to Falklands'
Scientists say the Falkland Islands may at some point in the future face a major tsunami.
They’ve found evidence of ancient slope failures on the seafloor to the south of the British Overseas Territory. Computer models suggest these underwater landslides would be capable of sending waves crashing on to the Falklands' coastline that are tens of metres high.
Fortunately, these events only appear to happen once every million years or so.
Uisdean Nicholson from Heriot-Watt University spoke to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
16 Mar 2020
