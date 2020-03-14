'I want to plant a million trees'

Video

The government has pledged to plant 30 million trees a year as part of the effort to tackle climate change.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide - the main gas heating the planet - so planting more of them is seen by many as a good solution.

At the moment, the UK's forests pull in about 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year but the hope is to more than double that.

But planting trees is skilled and back-breaking work, not suited to everyone.

At top speed, Canadian Shelby Barber can plant more than 4,000 per day. BBC News followed her for a hard day's planting.