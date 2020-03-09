Space radar movies track motion on Earth's surface

Video

Satellite operator Iceye is now making videos that can show the Earth's surface through cloud and at night.

The short, 20-second movies are an extension of the standard still radar images it already produces.

The examples released by the Finnish company show a port in Busan, South Korea (vessel moving); Heathrow Airport, UK (airplanes moving); Las Vegas, Nevada, US (reflections of buildings, city life); Bingham Canyon Mine, Utah (site activity, trucks); and Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan (reflections of buildings, city life).