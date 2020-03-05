Media player
UK firm plans ultra-high definition space videos
A UK company says it's building a constellation of satellites to gather ultra-high definition (UHD) video of Earth's surface. London-based Sen hopes to have the first microwave oven-sized spacecraft in orbit by the middle of next year. The idea is to provide real-time, or at least very timely, video of events unfolding on the planet, such as natural disasters. This video comes from cameras Sen already has hosted on a Russian satellite.
05 Mar 2020
