UK firm plans ultra-high definition space videos

Video

A UK company says it's building a constellation of satellites to gather ultra-high definition (UHD) video of Earth's surface. London-based Sen hopes to have the first microwave oven-sized spacecraft in orbit by the middle of next year. The idea is to provide real-time, or at least very timely, video of events unfolding on the planet, such as natural disasters. This video comes from cameras Sen already has hosted on a Russian satellite.