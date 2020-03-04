Media player
Antarctic sea creatures 'stressed to the max'
Antarctica recorded a record high temperature earlier last month of more than 20C.
This is bad news for the extraordinary marine life that lives in the icy waters of the world’s coldest continent.
The BBC's chief environment correspondent, Justin Rowlatt, went to the Ross Sea in Antarctica where he met some of the marine biologists leading the research into the impact the changing environment is having.
04 Mar 2020
