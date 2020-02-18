UK antenna to improve space station communications

Video

The UK's first industrial contribution to the International Space Station (ISS) was delivered on Tuesday. The communications antenna is part of a consignment of supplies that arrived on a Cygnus freighter. Made by MDA UK, the Columbus Ka-band (COLKa) Terminal will enable astronauts to connect with scientists and family on Earth at home broadband speeds. David Kenyon from MDA UK and Libby Jackson from the UK Space Agency spoke about the importance of the antenna.