Why is this seagrass so important?

Seagrass not only provides a habitat for many marine animals but it can also store carbon from the atmosphere at a rate 35 times greater than tropical rainforests making it useful in tackling climate change.

But the plant is also under threat.

In some tourist resorts it is regarded as a nuisance - spoiling the image of pristine white sandy beaches - and is often removed.

But now a project in the Maldives which is vulnerable to rising sea levels could help change this.

The Travel Show's Ade Adepitan finds out more.

