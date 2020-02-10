How can drones make childbirth safer in Sierra Leone?
West Africa's first drone corridor has opened in Njala

Sierra Leone has one of the world's highest maternal mortality rates. A 2017 government report estimated 1,165 deaths per 100,000 live births in the country, largely due to preventable reasons. Bleeding, pregnancy-induced hypertension, infections, and unsafe abortions were the most common causes for women. However, a new drone initiative in the country could be about to change things.

(Image: A nurse takes medical supplies from a drone. Credit: BBC.)

