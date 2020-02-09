Why are US senators wearing this symbol?
Climate change: Why are US senators wearing this symbol?

Ed Hawkins, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, created a graphic that represents how the world is becoming warmer.

US Democrat senators Tom Carper, Sheldon Whitehouse and Chris Van Hollen wore it as a badge at the State of the Union address.

