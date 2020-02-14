Building the Boston barrier
A £100m flood barrier scheme in Boston, Lincolnshire, should help protect more than 14,000 properties from tidal flooding.

A moveable gate was built across the River Witham at Boston along with new flood defences on both banks of the River Haven.

Here, timelapse video shows how the barrier was moved into place.

