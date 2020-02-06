OneWeb is 'playing the long game'

Media player
OneWeb: Broadband satellite company is 'playing the long game'
This year, 2020, will see the London-based OneWeb company launching regular, large batches of satellites. More than 30 at a time. The aim is to have a fully deployed constellation of 648 spacecraft delivering broadband to the entire world by the end of 2021. The start-up's CEO Adrian Steckel told our correspondent Jonathan Amos what OneWeb has been doing since it lofted an initial fleet of six pathfinder satellites in early 2019.
06 Feb 2020
