Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christina Koch: Record-breaking female astronaut returns to Earth
Nasa astronaut Christina Koch has returned to Earth after the longest-ever single spaceflight by a woman.
The Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying her and two male crew members parachuted down onto grasslands in central Kazakhstan at 09:31 GMT on Thursday.
Koch spent 328 days on the International Space Station (ISS), breaking the previous record held by another American Peggy Whitson.
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-51402326/christina-koch-record-breaking-female-astronaut-returns-to-earthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window