Record-breaking female astronaut returns to Earth
Nasa astronaut Christina Koch has returned to Earth after the longest-ever single spaceflight by a woman.

The Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying her and two male crew members parachuted down onto grasslands in central Kazakhstan at 09:31 GMT on Thursday.

Koch spent 328 days on the International Space Station (ISS), breaking the previous record held by another American Peggy Whitson.

  • 06 Feb 2020
