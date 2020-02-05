Watch a mud wasp build a nest and entomb its prey
Wasps are remarkable architects, constructing nests out of all manner of materials. Many of the insects will use wood pulp, essentially paper. But there is also a large group of wasps who gather up mud. In this video, a potter wasp makes its nest and then seals in a paralysed caterpillar. The wasp's larva will consume the victim as it develops to adulthood. Australian scientists have been using the mineralised remains of old nests to date aboriginal rock art.

