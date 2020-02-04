Johnson: 'Global warming is taking its toll'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: 'Global warming is taking its toll'

The prime minister has warned that climate change is harming "the most vulnerable populations around the planet".

Boris Johnson's comments came at a launch event for the COP26 climate summit which is to be held in Glasgow later this year.

He also said it was important to link the issues of biodiversity and climate change, suggesting that the climate issue can only be solved when the "balance between humanity and nature" is restored.

  • 04 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Attenborough: 'Now is the moment'