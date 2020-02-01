Could you handle the most remote campsite on earth?
In order to gain a clearer understanding of how sea levels can rise worldwide, scientists are camping out in Antarctica.

Everything is a chilly struggle, from keeping your feet warm to using the toilet.

It's one of the most remote places on Earth so the BBC's Environmental Correspondent Justin Rowlatt went to find out what it's like.

Video journalist: Jemma Cox

