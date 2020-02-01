Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could you handle the most remote campsite on earth?
In order to gain a clearer understanding of how sea levels can rise worldwide, scientists are camping out in Antarctica.
Everything is a chilly struggle, from keeping your feet warm to using the toilet.
It's one of the most remote places on Earth so the BBC's Environmental Correspondent Justin Rowlatt went to find out what it's like.
Video journalist: Jemma Cox
-
01 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-51333191/could-you-handle-the-most-remote-campsite-on-earthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window