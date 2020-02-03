Media player
Grey seals filmed clapping underwater
Researchers believe they are the first to film grey seals clapping their flippers underwater.
Dr Ben Burville from Newcastle University has spent 17 years trying to capture a seal producing the gunshot-like sound, which they make during the breeding season.
He recorded this footage off the Farne Islands.
