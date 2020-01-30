Hawaiian telescope captures super-sharp Sun images

Video

Behold the Sun's convulsing surface at a level of detail never seen before.

The Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope on Hawaii has released pictures that show features as small as 30km across.

This is remarkable when set against the scale of our star, which has a diameter of about 1.4 million km and is 149 million km from Earth.

The sped-up movie covers a period of 10 minutes.