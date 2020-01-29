Seeing every spot on Earth every hour
The California-based start-up Capella Space is building a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar satellites. The company's spacecraft design has just gone through an upgrade. Capella CEO Payam Banazadeh spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos. He explained how the firm was bringing new thinking to the business of satellite radar.

