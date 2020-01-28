Media player
Antarctica melting: Journey to the 'doomsday glacier'
Glaciologists have described Thwaites Glacier as the "most important" glacier in the world, the "riskiest" glacier, even the "doomsday" glacier.
Scientists from the UK and US are studying the glacier's changes as part of the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration.
The BBC's chief environment correspondent Justin Rowlatt visited the project.
28 Jan 2020
