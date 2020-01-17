Can a city go carbon neutral to stop climate change?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Climate change: Can Glasgow go carbon neutral?

A number of British cities aim to go carbon neutral by 2030 to fight climate change.

Glasgow – which will host a major United Nations climate change summit in November 2020 – is one of them.

But bringing the carbon footprint of a whole city down to zero requires big changes. So what can be done, and how quickly?

The BBC spoke to people in the city about the ideas being considered.

  • 17 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Our Planet Matters: Climate change explained