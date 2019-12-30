When Greta met Sir David
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

When Greta Thunberg met Sir David Attenborough

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg meets Sir David Attenborough for the first time ...via Skype.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Dec 2019