Starliner returns early after failed mission

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Starliner spacecraft returns early after failed mission
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has returned early after a timing error meant it failed to dock with the International Space Station.
-
22 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-50886972/starliner-spacecraft-returns-early-after-failed-missionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window