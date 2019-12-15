Scientists run new Anak Krakatau simulations

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scientists run new Anak Krakatau tsunami simulations
Scientists have made a map of the seafloor around the collapsed Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia.
It's allowed them to improve their simulations of the landslide that generated a tsunami, which resulted in the deaths of more than 400 people in December 2018.
Prof Stephan Grilli from the University of Rhode Island ran the new tsunami models. He spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
15 Dec 2019
