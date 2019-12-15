Media player
Anak Krakatau: Giant blocks generated huge tsunami
Scientists have had their first look at the landslide material that generated December 2018's tsunami at the Anak Krakatau volcano.
The southwest flank of the volcano slid into the water producing deadly waves. Researchers have now conducted a bathymetric survey to map the debris on the ocean floor.
Dave Tappin from the British Geological Survey spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
15 Dec 2019
